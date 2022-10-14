KKR invests in “Top Gun” movie producer Skydance Media

Other investors include RedBird Capital Partners, Tencent and The Ellison family, who will remain the majority shareholders in Skydance.

KKR has led a $400 million investment in movie and TV production company Skydance Media. Other investors include RedBird Capital Partners, Tencent and The Ellison family, who will remain the majority shareholders in Skydance.

The funding puts Skydance at a valuation of over $4 billion.

The investment will be used to accelerate Skydance’s growth initiatives in sports and interactive entertainment, as well as the continued scaling of existing verticals such as animation.

On the investment, Jenny Box, a partner and co-head of KKR’s strategic investments group, said in a statement, “We are delighted to invest behind Skydance, David Ellison and the impressive, differentiated team of creative and entrepreneurial talent he has assembled.”

Goldman Sachs acted as financial advisor to Skydance while Latham & Watkins LLP acted as legal advisor. Moelis & Company acted as financial advisor to KKR while Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP acted as legal advisor.

Skydance is a diversified media company founded by David Ellison in 2010 to create entertainment for global audiences. Among the company’s films are the box-office smash “Top Gun: Maverick.”

The KKR investment in Skydance follows an noteworthy recent trend of mainstream investment firms backing entertainment companies, as exemplified by a slew of high-profile PE investing in a slew of Hollywood production companies, as previously reported by PE Hub.