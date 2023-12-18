KKR leads acquisition of $7.2bn prime RV loans portfolio from BMO

Concurrently with the sale, BMO purchased approximately $6.4bn of senior notes collateralized by the sold loans.

BMO will remain the servicer of the loans and will continue to originate and manage RV loans

Kennedy Lewis Investment Management also participated in the deal, alongside KKR and other investors

This transaction aligns with KKR’s asset-based finance strategy

KKR has led the purchase of a $7.2 billion portfolio of prime recreational vehicle (RV) loans from BMO Bank National Association, part of BMO Financial Group.

Concurrently with the sale, BMO purchased approximately $6.4 billion of senior notes collateralized by the sold loans. BMO will remain the servicer of the loans and will continue to originate and manage RV loans.

Kennedy Lewis Investment Management also participated in the deal, alongside KKR and other investors.

This transaction aligns with KKR’s asset-based finance strategy, which focuses on privately originated and negotiated credit investments that are backed by large and diversified pools of financial and hard assets.

“This investment directly highlights the strength and scale of our asset-based finance business, which has experienced unprecedented growth alongside the rapid expansion of this market,” said Dan Pietrzak, global head of private credit at KKR, in a statement.

Headquartered in New York City, KKR is a global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions.

Based in Toronto, BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.3 trillion as of October 31, 2023.