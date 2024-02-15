KKR provides $2.344bn debt facility to MB2 Dental

The financing will be used to fund upcoming acquisitions and future growth for the company.

Dallas-based MB2 Dental, a dental partnership organization, has secured a $2.344 billion debt facility from KKR.

KKR was the lead investor and arranger on the transaction.

The financing will be used to fund upcoming acquisitions and future growth for the company.

“MB2 Dental’s access to this new credit facility demonstrates a true endorsement of our strong historical performance and confidence in our growth pipeline,” said Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva, founder and CEO of MB2 Dental in a statement. “We are seeing unprecedented interest in our partnership model that allows doctors to combine the benefits of joining a larger community with the independence that they love about private practice.”

In 2021, Charlesbank Capital Partners recapitalized MB2 Dental. KKR also led the financing at time of Charlesbank’s investment in the company.

Based in New York City, KKR was founded in 1976.