KKR takes full ownership of Global Atlantic; NewSpring builds out sports marketing platform

In today’s newsletter, we explore NewSpring Capital’s expansion of its sports marketing services platform.

Also, KKR is acquiring the remaining 37 percent stake in insurance company Global Atlantic.

And, Consello Capital, led by ex-Sycamore executive Peter Morrow, is raising a debut fund.

Sports

Sports investing may be the trendiest strategy to hit the private equity world since the SPAC craze, though with a lot more staying power.

As firms and individual PE partners put money behind sports franchises, the ancillary services to professional sports have also become targets of investment dollars. One such area is sports marketing, which NewSpring Capital is mining for opportunities.

The firm earlier this month announced the first add-on to its sport marketing platform Underdog & Co, acquiring Altius, which advises athletic programs at colleges and universities. The firm expects more add-ons to the platform.

NewSpring acquired sports marketing business Underdog Venture Team in June, re-branding it to Underdog & Co. The company is led by co-founder Dan Mannix, who previously founded LeadDog marketing group.

“With the pipeline that Dan has with his relationships, we have some very interesting discussions that we think can create tangential synergy opportunities,” Skip Maner, general partner and founder of the buyout strategy at NewSpring, told PE Hub reporter Rafael Canton.

Read more here on PE Hub.

Insurance

KKR agreed to acquire the remaining 37 percent stake in insurance company Global Atlantic Financial Group for about $2.7 billion. KKR will own 100 percent of the company, the firm said in a statement this morning.

The company’s management is expected to exchange its majority of its equity interests for KKR equity. The firm is funding the deal from its balance sheet, which had $23 billion of cash and investments as of September 30, the statement said.

Global Atlantic's AUM has grown to $158 billion from $72 billion in 2020, the statement said.

Newbie

It’s been interesting to track new firm formation and first-time funds in this environment of much slower fundraising and deal activity.

“LPs are constrained with liquidity, and when that happens, their most precious capital gets allocated to core relationships, they re-up with their best and most favorite groups they don’t want to lose, and most core relationships tend to be with larger-cap managers,” explains an LP that allocates to new managers.

You’d think maybe the market wouldn’t have capacity for new firms, but according to sources in this part of the market, new shops are still forming and newbies are still hitting the market seeking money.

One such firm is Consello Capital, the private equity arm of Consello Group, which has been out in the market seeking capital for its first fund. Consello Capital is led by ex-Sycamore Partners senior executive Peter Morrow.

Consello Capital targets investments in both mature and growth-stage companies in industries including business services, consumer/retail and industrials, according to the firm’s Form ADV. Read more on Buyouts for the details of the fundraising.