KKR taps Holmes as chief administrative officer

KKR has named Dane E. Holmes as chief administrative officer.

The appointment is effective December 29, 2023.

“Having had the opportunity to work closely with Dane over the last two years, we have been continuously impressed by his ideas, business acumen and aptitude for building and leading high performing teams,” said KKR’s co-CEOs Joe Bae and Scott Nuttall in a statement. “We are thrilled to add him as a new member of our leadership team focused on the care and growth of our people, our organization, our brand and our impact on society.”

Holmes joins KKR from Eskalera Inc, which he co-founded and has led as chairman and CEO since 2020. Prior to Eskalera, he held several global roles at Goldman Sachs, including global head of human capital management, global head of Pine Street, an in-house leadership development initiative, and global head of investor relations.

