PE Deals

KKR to acquire ContourGlobal: Reuters

By
Iris Dorbian
-

KKR has agreed to buy London-listed power generation company ContourGlobal, reported Reuters. The newswire noted that the price of the deal is 1.75 billion pounds or $2.16 billion.

Source: Reuters