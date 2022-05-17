KKR to acquire ContourGlobal: Reuters

KKR has agreed to buy London-listed power generation company ContourGlobal, reported Reuters. The newswire noted that the price of the deal is 1.75 billion pounds or $2.16 billion.
Source: Reuters
