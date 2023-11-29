KKR to buy Global Atlantic’s remaining 37% stake for $2.7bn

Global Atlantic will continue to be led by its management team and operate under the Global Atlantic brand

The transaction is expected to be completed in Q1 of 2024

KKR is a global investment firm based in New York

KKR has agreed to acquire the remaining 37 percent stake in insurance company Global Atlantic Financial Group for around $2.7 billion. KKR will own 100 percent of Global Atlantic.

Global Atlantic is based in New York.

KKR will pay Global Atlantic’s minority shareholders an amount in cash equal to 1.0x Global Atlantic’s book value with certain adjustments.

Global Atlantic’s management is expected to exchange a majority of its equity interests for KKR equity, according to a release. KKR will fund the transaction from its balance sheet, which had $23 billion of cash and investments as of 30 September, the release said.

KKR has been Global Atlantic’s asset manager since 2021. Global Atlantic’s assets under management have grown from $72 billion in 2020 to $158 billion today.

The strategic partnership has proven to be both an important source of capital for Global Atlantic and a driver of international growth, with Global Atlantic leveraging KKR’s global reach to establish new business relationships in Hong Kong, Singapore and Japan, the release added.

“The strategic partnership we envisioned three years ago has exceeded our expectations,” said Joe Bae and Scott Nuttall, co-CEOs of KKR. “It has been transformative for both businesses and a great cultural fit that has enabled us to contribute to Global Atlantic’s continued strong performance and success, while also being a key driver of growth for KKR.”

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Debevoise & Plimpton acted as legal advisors to KKR and Global Atlantic, respectively.