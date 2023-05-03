KKR to buy liquid cooling solutions provider CoolIT Systems

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023.

KKR has agreed to acquire Calgary-based CoolIT Systems, a provider of scalable liquid cooling solutions for the data center and desktop markets. No financial terms were disclosed.

The investment will support CoolIT’s customer service and ability to scale.

On the deal, Evan Kaufman, a director at KKR, said in a statement, “By combining our manufacturing and decarbonization expertise with CoolIT’s track record of product innovation, we expect to further scale its best-in-class direct liquid cooling solution to meet the anticipated demand for higher density, more energy efficient data centers. Importantly, we look forward to working with Steve and the entire CoolIT management team to invest additional capital and resources into expanding its cooling solutions across new applications, customers and end markets.”

As part of this transaction, CoolIT will expand its equity ownership program to make all employees owners of the company. Since 2011, KKR portfolio companies have awarded billions of dollars of total equity value to over 50,000 non-management employees across nearly 30 companies.

Based in New York, KKR was founded in 1976.