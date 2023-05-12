KKR to expand majority stake in Japanese supermarket chain Seiyu via Rakuten stake purchase

Rakuten is a Japanese tech conglomerate

KKR has inked an agreement to increase its majority stake in Japanese supermarket chain Seiyu via a purchase of Rakuten’s stake in the company. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Hiro Hirano, co-head of private equity for KKR Asia Pacific and CEO of KKR Japan, said in a statement, “We are pleased to deepen our relationship with Seiyu, an iconic Japanese brand in which we continue to see strong promise. We look forward to unlocking the company’s full potential through the continued strategic partnership with Rakuten and Walmart, which brings together our respective expertise in investing behind a company’s growth, global best-in-class practices, and thoughtful customer experience.”

Established in 1963, Seiyu is has more than 300 retail units in Japan.

Founded in Tokyo, Rakuten is a tech conglomerate.

Founded in 1976, KKR is based in New York.