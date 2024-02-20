KKR to sell its majority stake in Chord Music Partners to UMG and Dundee Partners’ investor consortium

According to the terms of the deal, UMG will acquire a 25.8 percent stake in Chord for $240 million while the Dundee consortium will take the remaining 74.2 percent stake.

The deal puts Chord at a valuation of about $1.85 billion

Among the artists and songwriters featured in Chord’s portfolio are The Weekend, Lorde, Diplo, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, ZZ Top, Ellie Goulding and John Legend

Chord was formed in 2021 by KKR and Dundee Partners, the Hendel family’s investment office

KKR has agreed to sell its majority stake in Chord Music Partners, a music catalog that includes works from top artists and songwriters. The buyers are Universal Music Group and Chord’s current shareholder Dundee Partners and its investor consortium.

According to the terms of the deal, UMG will acquire a 25.8 percent stake in Chord for $240 million while the Dundee consortium will own a 74.2 percent stake.

The deal puts Chord at a valuation of about $1.85 billion.

Chord was formed in 2021 by KKR and Dundee Partners, the Hendel family’s investment office.

Among the artists and songwriters featured in Chord’s portfolio are The Weekend, Lorde, Diplo, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, ZZ Top, Ellie Goulding and John Legend.

“We are grateful to have had the opportunity to collaborate with many leading artists and to create significant value for our investors by building Chord into a differentiated and scaled portfolio,” said said Jenny Box, a partner, KKR in a statement. “We believe that Dundee and UMG will drive further value creation for artists and that they share our commitment to being respectful stewards of artists’ music.”

UMG was advised by Goldman Sachs, Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Freshfields. DLA Piper and Axinn, Veltrop & Harkrider LLP served as legal advisors to Dundee. Fifth Third Bank, National Association served as financial advisor and provided committed financing to Dundee and UMG. The Raine Group served as financial advisor and Manatt, Phelps and Phillips, LLP served as legal advisor to Chord Music Partners. Latham & Watkins LLP. served as legal counsel to KKR.

Based in the Netherlands and Santa Monica, California UMG is a top music company.

In addition to co-founding Chord Music Partners, Dundee is the majority owner of Knitting Factory Entertainment, Partisan Records, and Kino Lorber.

Headquartered in New York City, KKR was founded in 1976.