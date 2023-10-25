KKR, with new fund, sees growth-tech opportunities; K1 runs continuation fund deal on 3 assets, including ReThink

Morning Hubs!

This is Chris, on for Wire Wednesday.

Today we have insight into how KKR plans to deploy its news growth/tech fund.

Also, KKR agreed to back an old-line parts maker for the medical device industry.

And, K1 is running a deal to move three assets, including ReThink First, into a continuation fund.

Let’s kick it off!

Techie

Despite a seeming market hangover on growth tech from years of high-valuation investments now dragging performance on some older funds, opportunities are rife in the segment at what should be more attractive pricing.

Those with fresh capital to deploy in the changed environment could be set up for strong performance down the line.

Several firms have raised or are in market with fresh growth tech funds to tap into this opportunity. KKR recently closed its third Next Generation Technology Growth fund on about $3 billion.

“The accelerated pace of digital transformation is enhancing the investment opportunity in the technology space,” partner and head of Tech Growth in Europe Stephen Shanley told Obey Martin Manayiti in an interview. “Specifically, companies are increasing their reliance on technology while at the same time customers are shifting their daily activities to the digital world. This has created an environment that is ripe for investment, especially around helping businesses operate and serve their customers better and more securely.”

The fund invests in software companies across various segments, including cybersecurity, financial software, application development and fintech, Shanley said. AI has also become a major theme for the strategy.

KKR sees AI as a “foundational technology that nearly all of our investments are leveraging in their product,” Shanley said. The firm also invests in assets where AI is the “primary enabler of their product,” like cybersecurity platform Darktrace, he said.

Some of the tech team’s past exits include the IPO and sale of KnowBe4 to Vista Equity – a deal that KKR re-invested into to retain a stake in the company; also the IPO and subsequent sale of ForgeRock to Thoma Bravo, Shanley said.

Devices

KKR, meanwhile, also this morning agreed to invest in Precipart, which makes precision components for the medical device and aerospace industries, the firm said in a statement. The firm didn’t disclose financial details.

The company was formed in 1950 by the Laubscher family, who will keep a minority stake in the business. KKR is making the investment through its $4 billion, second Health Care Strategic Growth Fund.

“The medical device market is in need of sophisticated, scaled solution providers that can help customers navigate supply chain complexity, and we believe that Precipart is uniquely positioned to become a best-in-class partner to medical device OEMs,” said Anuv Ratan, a director at KKR, in a statement.

Three-assets

Speaking of tech investing, software specialist K1 Investment Management is running a secondary process to move three assets, including ReThink First, into a continuation fund for more time to grow the businesses, sources told Buyouts.

The deal, which could clock in at around $1 billion, is being led by Coller Capital, sources said. It’s not clear what other assets are involved in the deal – all three companies come from the firm’s 2018-vintage fourth fund, which closed on around $2 billion. UBS is working as adviser on the process.

Sound familiar? We have seen GPs, in this era of slower exit activity, look for creative ways to get distributions back to LPs in older funds. Just yesterday we wrote here in this column about Bain Capital’s partial sale of US LBM, which distributes building material, to Platinum Equity. The deal was a way for the firm to generate liquidity while continuing to tap into the long-term growth of the US housing market.

We’re going to continue to see GPs look for ways to work around the slow exit environment, which by many anecdotal accounts from our sources doesn’t look to be picking up the pace any time soon. With geopolitical turmoil around the world, an upcoming uber-contentious presidential election and who knows what else around the corner, PE-backed M&A could remain sluggish over the next few quarters.

What do you think? Hit me up with tips n’ gossip, feedback or your thoughts at christopher.w@pei.group or find me on LinkedIn.