KKR’s Scott Nuttall says ‘great returns’ ahead as NEXUS kicks off; Sandbrook big on solar and storage

PEI Group’s NEXUS 2024 kicked off yesterday in Orlando with private equity’s best and brightest in attendance. Hot off the press are comments on the dealmaking outlook by Scott Nuttall, co-CEO of buyout firm KKR. We’ll share excerpts from his appearance.

And later this morning on the NEXUS main stage, PE Hub editor-in-chief MK Flynn will get the lowdown on tech deals from Thoma Bravo co-founder Orlando Bravo.

This morning I published a piece on Sandbrook Capital, whose partner and co-founder Carl Williams spoke about the energy transition PE firm’s $460 million backing of rPlus Energies, a Utah-based renewable energy project developer. Williams is also moderating an afternoon panel today at NEXUS.

And staying with renewable energy for a moment, we’ve got highlights from LevelTen Energy’s second half 2023 M&A report titled ‘Renewable M&A State of the Market: March 2024’” plus exclusive comments from Patrick Worrall, vice president, M&A solutions at LevelTen.

Up from the bottom

Transactions done amid the turbulence of 2023 and into this year are going to produce “really great returns” and attractive internal rates of return, according to KKR co-chief executive officer Scott Nuttall.

Speaking at PEI Group’s NEXUS 2024 summit in Orlando on Wednesday, Nuttall told attendees he disagreed that this period poses the most challenging time for fundraising, investing and exiting private equity portfolio companies.

“Our industry has always had a cycle aspect to it, especially the more traditional buyout PE part of the industry, but the actual level of cyclicality is nowhere near… the emotional cyclicality that people tend to have as we over extrapolate,” he said. “From where I sit, this all feels very normal.”

On the margin, KKR is using less debt in its transactions, Nuttall said. However, the narrative around the cost of capital is also overblown. “Typically what happens when you have interest rates go up is you have multiples come down,” he explained.

“If you can actually get a hold of that asset created at a lower multiple, what tends to happen is you’re buying the business at a period of time where everybody’s a little spooked,” he said. “We’re now buying businesses for the first time in a while at high single digit multiples of EBITDA. For a while there, that was unheard of – everything was mid-teens. Plus, it’s a question: how can you create value over that level?”

KKR has been busy on a number of take-privates and corporate carve-outs, including Broadcom’s end user computing segment business, for example – “nice businesses” that the public market “doesn’t have the patience” for, Nuttall added.

If firms are able to improve the underlying value of those companies meaningfully, attractive exit multiples should follow. This will be amplified as markets recover and exit markets open. “What tends to happen coming out of periods of time like this [is] you have a higher IRR, but it’s basically the same value creation over a shorter period – and I think that’s likely to happen again.”

The sun always shines in Salt Lake City

Across the US, utilities are ditching coal while tech companies like Meta switch to solar and wind power with energy storage to operate their data centers. This week I connected with Carl Williams, partner and co-founder of Sandbrook Capital, about the firm’s first North American investment, project developer rPlus Energies.

The deal spigot is flowing for Sandbrook, a three-year-old PE and infrastructure investment firm spun off by Riverstone Holdings principals. Its February 22 investment of $460 million in rPlus Energies was just one of some 100 targets the PE firm had met with recently, Williams told me.

“Increasing demand for renewable energy and energy storage is being driven by a host of factors, including accelerating growth in data center load,” Williams said. “Expanding computational intensity associated with AI, in particular, means that companies like Meta, Alphabet and Microsoft are important customers for renewable energy in the US.”

Formed in 2021, Williams and co-founders Christopher Hunt, Kenneth Ryan, Alfredo Marti and German Cueva previously worked together for over a decade at Riverstone, one of the largest global energy PE firms with over $43 billion in invested capital and an early investor in Pattern Energy, a wind and transmission developer which went public in 2014 as a yield-oriented company and is now privately held.

“Our initial commitment in Pattern was just about the same size as this, and at the end we committed $2 billion overall,” Williams said about the likeness of rPlus to Pattern Energy. “rPlus’ ambitious 15,000MW pipeline with [president Luigi Resta] and company will forge a capital partnership for quite some time.”

Sandbrook is initially helping fund a 1GW portfolio of near-term solar and storage projects, with plans to support its broader 15GW multi-year project pipeline as well. Besides solar and storage projects, the company also operates wind farms and pumped hydro storage projects.

And for any readers at NEXUS 2024 this week, be sure to check out a Thursday afternoon panel moderated by Carl Williams, titled ‘The competitive advantage – Broadening diversification for best in class emerging manager programs.’

Renewable energy shines among PE, infrastructure LPs

Speaking of renewable energy M&A, energy software firm LevelTen Energy has a half-year M&A report out this week, ‘Renewable M&A State of the Market: March 2024,’ highlighting a rise in PE and infrastructure sponsors in the renewables market.

In general, renewable energy M&A activity in the second half of 2023 was sluggish, with deal momentum from early in the year putting deals on hiatus or hitting the skids by August and September, LevelTen notes. This was evident in my coverage of Yorktown Partners, Mercuria Energy and Encap Investments-backed Triple Oak Power, a sale process that launched mid-year and did not wrap up until early January with Energy Capital Partners announcing the acquisition of the wind project developer.

“The transition we are seeing is from a land grab, where any and all players are seeking to build a development pipeline, to a more disciplined approach, where participants are managing their pipeline on a portfolio basis, both buying and selling assets,” Patrick Worrall, vice president of M&A solutions at LevelTen, told PE Hub.

In addition to long-standing renewable independent power producers’ growth plans, an influx of infrastructure and PE capital has backed traditional “develop-and-flip” asset firms like Apex Clean Energy (backed by Ares Management) and Recurrent Energy (backed by BlackRock). Further, well-capitalized renewable IPPs from Europe such as European Energy and Greenalia and large conventional power investors from Asia like Tokyo Gas and SK Gas are entering the North American market seeking large renewable projects.

The report notes that equity investors such as Brookfield, Blackstone and KKR have raised massive climate-focused funds to invest in the energy transition. PE Hub has tracked spin-offs like Inyarek Partners and Acadia Infrastructure Capital that are also in the market. Combined with project debt, more expensive in the second half of 2023 than previous years, capital is not a constraint to renewable market expansion.

