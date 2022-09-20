Knox Lane-backed Any Hour acquires four home services companies

Grapids Heating & Cooling delivers HVAC installation, maintenance, and repair services to the greater Grand Rapids area

The Any Hour Group, which is backed by Knox Lane, has aquired four home services businesses: Grapids Heating & Cooling, Precision Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical, Chandler Air and All Hours Air. No financial terms were disclosed.

Founded in 1961, Any Hour is a Utah-based home services company.

Wyatt Hepworth, CEO of Any Hour, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to add Grapids, Precision, Chandler, and All Hours to the Any Hour Group as we continue to execute on our vision of partnering with like-minded, exceptional operators to build a differentiated, strategic platform in residential services. We are excited to be entering several new strategic markets through these partnerships, and to build upon the strong existing footholds they have established.”

Grapids Heating & Cooling was founded in 1999 by Nathan Engelsma and delivers HVAC installation, maintenance, and repair services to the greater Grand Rapids area.

Precision Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical is a family-operated home services company providing high-quality service in the Boulder and Denver Colorado regions since 1982.

Chandler Air has been servicing homes in the Phoenix Valley since its founding by Bob Burnes in 1982. Chandler offers a full range of heating and cooling services in Chandler, Gilbert, Ahwatukee, AZ and surrounding areas.

All Hours Air was founded in 2012 by Jason and Heather Cummins and provides heating, air conditioning, and plumbing services in the Reno and Sparks Nevada areas.

Based in San Francisco, Knox Lane invests in the consumer and services sectors.