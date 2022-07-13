Knox Lane-backed Fingerpaint acquires pharma marketing firm Emcay

Fingerpaint comprises parent company Fingerpaint Marketing and subsidiaries 1798, Leaderboard Branding, MedThink Communications, MedThink SciCom, and Engage

Bill McEllen serves as global president of Fingerpaint

Based in San Francisco, Knox Lane invests in growth-oriented businesses in the services and consumer sectors

Fingerpaint Marketing Inc, which is backed by Knox Lane, has acquired Emcay, a pharmaceutical marketing agency. No financial terms were disclosed.

In December 2020, Fingerpaint partnered with Knox Lane.

“Fingerpaint has always been committed to refining, and expanding, our capabilities to meet the needs of our clients,” said Bill McEllen, global president of Fingerpaint, in a statement. “We are very fortunate to be able to welcome this group of highly specialized marketers into our Fingerpaint family and look forward to seeing the impact their highly targeted campaigns will have on humanity.”

