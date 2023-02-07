Knox Lane invests in marketing firm Spectrum Science

Jonathan Wilson will continue as CEO serve as an executive member of the board.

Knox Lane has made an investment in Spectrum Science, a New York-based marketing, communications and media firm focused on the pharmaceutical, biotech and broader life science industries. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Spectrum has been on an incredible trajectory over the past several years, including a particularly prolific 2022,” said Shamik Patel, a partner at Knox Lane, and Brent Gunderson, a principal at Knox Lane, in a statement. “Spectrum’s unique model allows them to respond to the evolving needs of pharma, biotech and life science clients in a dynamic and challenging industry and deliver game-changing solutions across commercialization, including strategic communications, advertising, clinical trial recruitment, scientific strategy and medical communications.”

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. served as financial advisor to Spectrum while Alston & Bird LLP acted as legal counsel. Jefferies served as financial advisor to Knox Lane and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel.

