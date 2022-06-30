Knox Lane to back beauty products maker Elevation Labs

Elevation Labs will use the investment for growth and to make acquisitions.

Knox Lane has agreed to invest in Elevation Labs, a formulator and maker of beauty products. No financial terms were disclosed.

Elevation Labs provides extensive formulation and filling capabilities to over 100 beauty brands across more than 80 distinct product categories. The company operates state-of-the-art facilities in both Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Denver, Colorado.

The investment will be used by Elevation Labs for growth and make acquisitions.

On the deal, Michael Hughes, president and CEO of Elevation Labs, in a statement: “We are excited to partner with Knox Lane to execute on our strategy, given their multiple decades of investment and operational experience in the consumer products sector and track record of building exceptional beauty and personal care brands. We look forward to leveraging their team’s industry expertise and operational insights to unlock value for our business, employees, and importantly, our valued customers – all while fulfilling our mission to create phenomenal customer experiences every day.”

William Blair was financial advisor to Elevation Labs on the transaction while Alston & Bird LLP acted as legal counsel. Financo|Raymond James served as financial advisor to Knox Lane with Kirkland & Ellis LLP providing legal counsel.

Elevation Labs is headquartered in Idaho Falls and was founded in 2018.

Knox Lane invests in the consumer and services sectors.