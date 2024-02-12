Kohlberg & Co seeks energy storage adds-ons; Mill Rock Capital keeps expanding staffing specialist

Congrats to the Kansas City Chiefs – and kudos to both the Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers for a great game!

While there was a ton of talent on display at Allegiant Stadium last night, talent’s been hard to come by for many companies. Staffing challenges and other workforce complexities have driven a lot of private equity investments in human resources-related companies.

To that end, this morning, an acquisitive PE-backed staffing company announced another add-on. See below for the details.

And speaking of add-ons, they continue to fuel much of the deal activity we’re seeing at PE Hub.

Today, we’re featuring Kohlberg & Company’s hunt to find more add-ons for a portfolio company that’s already announced one deal this year.

Meanwhile, at the Hub we’re on the hunt for dealmakers embarking on new endeavors for our profile series, which we launched last week. I’ll outline the criteria for series candidates below.

Help wanted

Backed by Mill Rock Capital and ICG, workforce specialist Tandym Group has acquired Kolter Solutions, a technology staffing company, for undisclosed terms. The deal marks the fourth recent acquisition for Tandem.

Kolter, based in Maitland, Florida, is a recruiting and staff augmentation firm specializing in healthcare IT with an additional focus on professional IT, engineering and digital/creative placements.

“Kolter is a highly strategic transaction and is Tandym’s fourth acquisition in the last two years, demonstrating the company’s commitment to continued growth,” said Chris Whalen and Adi Pekmezovic, co-founders of Mill Rock Capital, in a statement.

Mill Rock and ICG acquired Tandym from New Heritage Capital in 2021.

Add-ons since then include tech staffing firm Aetea in 2023, and tech staffing firm Metro Systems and tech consulting and executive search firm Longford & Company in 2022.

Staffing and other human resources-related activities have been attracting PE investors.

PE Hub’s Obey Martin Manayiti recently highlighted several PE-backed HR deals.

Adding on

Kohlberg & Company is pursuing add-on acquisitions for its commercial and industrial energy storage installer, Myers Emergency Power Systems. The Mount Kisco, New York-based sponsor announced an add-on deal in January and is currently seeking targets generating up to $50 million of EBITDA for Myers EPS, a 2021 acquisition of the mid-market firm.

Kohlberg is considering companies that further expand Myers’ installation, maintenance or repair services, as well as accretive deals that would expand the company’s footprint nationally, as well as international targets, Kohlberg partner Jean Roberts told PE Hub’s Michael Schoeck.

In January, Myers EPS announced the acquisition of Storage Power Solutions, a storage installer whose scalable 60 kilowatt modular battery systems are deployed in commercial, industrial and utility-scale project applications. The second acquisition under Kohlberg’s tenure, the deal enabled Myers EPS to launch its own battery energy storage offering, EnerShed. Roberts said EnerShed has provided the legacy power inverter and back-up power company to tap into the rapidly emerging demand-side market for capabilities such as grid storage.

Under Kohlberg’s ownership, Myers EPS has launched operations in Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean market, with Roberts saying Europe is another new market that the company could expand into organically or via acquisition.

Kohlberg’s acquisition of Myers EPS harkens back to Franklin Energy Group, which the PE sponsor sold to Abry Partners in 2019, Roberts explained. In fact, Kohlberg brought Franklin Energy’s former CEO and founder Paul Schueller on to Myers EPS’ board to find acquisition targets for the sponsor-backed company.

Dealmakers to watch

Last week, PE Hub launched a new series of profiles called Dealmakers to Watch. In the first installment, Rafael Canton featured Matt Leeds, a former L Catterton investor who’s launched a new firm to back consumer products companies.

In the series, we’re featuring private equity professionals as they pivot to new challenges, such as moving to a new firm, launching a new firm, getting promoted to partner, launching an investment strategy, closing a significant deal or some other new endeavor.

Is there someone you’d like to see profiled by PE Hub? Send me your recommendations at mk.flynn@pei.group

