Kohlberg recaps CRO Worldwide Clinical Trials

Kohlberg & Company has recapitalized Worldwide Clinical Trials, a contract research organization. No financial terms were disclosed.

As a result of the transaction, Kohlberg now has a majority stake in Worldwide.

TJC, which has been Worldwide’s sole investor since 2007, retains a meaningful minority equity stake in the CRO.

With this transaction, Matt Jennings, operating partner of Kohlberg, becomes chairman of Worldwide’s board of directors.

“Worldwide Clinical Trials is now a valuable part of Kohlberg’s pharmaceutical and medical products & services industry practice, joining companies that are committed to offering high-value services to the life sciences industry, like PCI Pharma Services and Trinity Life Sciences, to create trusted collaborations while operating independently,” said Chris Anderson, a partner at Kohlberg in a statement. “For Worldwide, this means accelerating its next growth journey phase and continuing to expertly partner with its customers to bring new life-changing medications and treatments to patients around the world, and we are excited to support that imperative mission.”

Based in Mount Kisco, New York, Kohlberg invests in the middle market.

Founded in 1982, TJC has raised funds with original capital commitments in excess of $22 billion.