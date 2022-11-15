Kohlberg taps Brennan as partner and strategy/IR head

In this role, Brennan will be responsible for leading Kohlberg’s fundraising, investor relations, communications and investment product strategies.

Kohlberg & Company has appointed Jessica Hoffman Brennan as partner, head of strategy & investor relations.

Prior to joining Kohlberg, Brennan was a managing director and the head of client and product solutions at Onex Corp. She joined Onex from The Carlyle Group, where she spent nine years as partner and managing director responsible for investor relations and business development. Before Carlyle, she was a managing director in the private fund group at Credit Suisse.

On the appointment, Sam Frieder, a managing partner at Kohlberg, said in a statement, “Jessica is one of the most well respected investor relations professionals in our industry and brings a wealth of experience, insight and innovation into our capital raising and strategic leadership to our firm. Jessica will enhance our ability to both serve our growing limited partner base and also attract new investors in an increasingly dynamic global environment. Her grounding ethos in transparent, long-term partnership-building with investors aligns directly with Kohlberg’s philosophy and we are delighted to welcome her to the firm.”

Led by Sam Frieder and Gordon Woodward, Kohlberg is based in Mount Kisco, New York. Over its 35 year history, the firm has raised $12 billion of committed equity capital.