Kordas joins Houlihan Lokey as managing director in industrials group

Investment bank Houlihan Lokey has hired Rob Kordas as a managing director in its industrials group.

Kordas joins Houlihan Lokey from RBC Capital Markets, where he most recently was a managing director and head of energy services & equipment. Prior to RBC, he was a vice president at Moelis & Co., where his coverage focused on industrials.

“Rob brings a depth of sector knowledge, transaction experience, and dedication to client focus to our industrials team that is critical to our success,” said Bill Peluchiwski, senior managing director and global head of industrials at Houlihan Lokey in a statement. “He has advised both private and public companies on a wide variety of M&A and financing transactions, and his deep sector knowledge will doubtless be of great benefit to our clients in the energy field services and equipment sector. We are delighted that he has joined the team.”

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Houlihan Lokey has offices worldwide.