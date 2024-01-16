KSL Capital Partners wraps up fourth credit fund at $1.26bn

KSL Capital Partners focuses on travel and leisure enterprises

KSL has offices in Denver; Stamford, Connecticut; New York City; and London

KSL Capital Partners has closed its fourth private credit fund at a hard cap of $1.26 billion, beating its $1 billion target.

Credit Fund IV’s investors include state and county pension funds, corporate pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations and insurance companies.

“Similar to our prior credit funds, Credit Fund IV will seek to provide flexible capital solutions exclusively in the travel and leisure sector with a primary focus on high barrier to entry urban and resort destinations across the United States,” said Craig Henrich, a partner and head of credit at KSL Capital Partners in a statement. “Travel and leisure businesses have shown to be resilient throughout economic cycles, and we are excited about the opportunity ahead to deepen our current partnerships and build new partnerships with many of the respected owners in the sector.”

KSL Capital Partners focuses on in travel and leisure enterprises. KSL has offices in Denver; Stamford, Connecticut; New York City; and London.