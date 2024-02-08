KSL Capital’s Alterra Mountain to buy Dream’s Arapahoe Basin

Arapahoe Basin, which hosts the longest ski and ride season in Colorado, was acquired by Dream in 1997.

Alterra Mountain Company, a portfolio company of KSL Capital Partners, has agreed to acquire Arapahoe Basin, a ski resort in Colorado, from Dream Unlimited.

No financial terms were disclosed. The deal is expected to close in 2024, subject to regulatory approvals.

Based in Toronto, Dream Unlimited is an asset manager, owner and developer of real estate. In a statement, the company said the sale will result in after-tax profit of C$110 million before closing costs and adjustments based on today’s exchange rate and internal estimates of taxes payable.

The proceeds will primarily be directed at repaying debt and maintaining financial flexibility, while a portion may be returned to shareholders. Dream is also evaluating other investments to maximize shareholder value and increase liquidity.

Founded in 1946, Arapahoe Basin hosts the longest ski and ride season in Colorado. Dream acquired the business in 1997.

Alterra Mountain was formed in 2018 by a joint venture of KSL Capital Partners and Henry Crown and Company. The Denver, Colorado-based company is a family of year-round mountain destinations offering ski, snowboard and all-season activities.

The addition of Arapahoe Basin will bring Alterra’s portfolio to 18 mountain destinations throughout North America, the company said in a statement.

KSL Capital is a private equity firm that invests in travel and leisure sectors. It is based in Denver, Colorado.