KSL promotes Adamson, Edsinger, Rohnstock and Yu to partner

KSL Capital Partners has promoted Kirk Adamson, Martin Edsinger, Kevin Rohnstock and Tina Yu to partner. Also, the private equity firm has upped Michael Acierno and Harris Levinson to principal.

These appointments become effective January 1, 2024.

“Our people are our single most important asset, and we could not be more pleased to welcome four new partners who reflect the strength of our firm and global team,” said Eric Resnick, CEO and co-founder of KSL in a statement. “On behalf of the entire KSL team, I want to congratulate Kirk, Martin, Kevin and Tina on their well-deserved promotions to partner and thank them for their unique strengths and exceptional leadership, which have been instrumental to KSL’s success to date.”

KSL invests in travel and leisure businesses. KSL has offices in Denver; Stamford, Connecticut; New York City; and London.