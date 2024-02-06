KSL sees continuation fund as best fit for Alterra; Main Post goes for franchisee

Morning Hubsters, Craig McGlashan here with the Tuesday Wire.

We’ve heard from sources that exits should be a little easier in 2024 than last year, with valuations moving closer and debt markets more palatable. But for some portfolio companies, the secondaries route is still the best option.

That’s according to KSL Capital Partners’ Peter McDermott, who talks Obey Martin Manayiti through the sale of ski resort business Alterra Mountain Co into a continuation fund.

Then we take a look at a business model that just keeps attracting private equity interest – franchising. This time it’s in the world of residential garage door repair, with Main Post Partners making the investment.

Après-ski

There have been tentative signs that exits are getting a little easier – over on PE Hub Europe yesterday we looked at a couple of listings by private equity firms, for instance – but for some types of portfolio companies, the best option right now is still a continuation fund, KSL Capital Partners’ chief investment officer Peter McDermott told Obey Martin Manayiti.

KSL recently moved its Denver-headquartered ski resort business Alterra Mountain Co into a continuation fund in a deal valued at more than $3 billion.

A continuation fund made sense as other exit paths seemed less attractive in the current market, McDermott said. The company has an enterprise value of about $7 billion, limiting its potential buyer universe. And public markets were not a viable option because of redevelopment works at Alterra which might not have given the company a proper valuation.

“With a continuation vehicle,” said McDermott, “we were able to achieve what we think is a full and fair value for the company for the investors that were seeking liquidity and also satisfy our investors wanting to stay in the deal.”

The continuation fund has a 10-year life, including extensions, and comes with its own set of fees and carried interest. McDermott declined to disclose investors involved in the deal. Affiliate title Buyouts previously reported one investor was Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC. KSL held Alterra in its second and fourth flagship PE funds and needed to get consent from the various LPACs for the deal.

KSL anticipates organic EBITDA growth in the high single to low double-digit range. Skiing is a unique industry that attracts affluent customers.

“We see very strong organic growth in the business, minor volume growth, ability to grow ancillary revenue, ability to grow pricing in excess of inflation,” McDermott said. Although the ski business has high fixed costs, KSL Capital said it will leverage this by operating at scale.

There are also opportunities for accretive M&A, according to McDermott.

Check out the full interview for more.

Franchise building

Private equity just can’t get enough of the franchise business model, with firms investing in all sorts of companies that use the structure.

Main Post Partners has just made an investment in Highland Arms Enterprises. HAE is a franchisee operator of Precision Garage Door Service, a residential garage door repair company.

HAE operates in 11 markets across Washington, California, Utah, Idaho and Nevada. It was founded in 2003 and acquired by home services company Neighborly in 2020.

Living in London means it’s unlikely that I’ll ever own a garage door – never mind needing someone to repair it – but there’s been plenty of other franchise private equity deals across a range of sectors that have caught my interest over the last few months.

Rafael Canton rounds up a few here – as well as finding out from some of the dealmakers involved just what it is that makes the business model so investable.

“Many franchise businesses are family-owned and still founder-led, and are within industries that we believe have good long-term tailwinds but are very fragmented,” Alan Goldfarb, founder and managing partner at Orangewood Partners, told Rafael.

“The landscape of franchise opportunities in the United States is large – our research suggests there are almost 800,000 franchise establishments in the country, with approximately 700,000 individual franchise owners. These franchises contribute more than $800 billion of economic output.”

Your Wire franchisee tomorrow will be Chris Witkowsky.

Cheers,

Craig