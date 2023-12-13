Kudu backs investment manager Sage

New York-based Kudu is a provider of permanent capital solutions to independent asset and wealth managers.

Kudu Investment Management has made a minority investment in Sage, an Austin-based investment manager. No financial terms were disclosed.

New York-based Kudu is a provider of permanent capital solutions to independent asset and wealth managers.

Sage was founded in 1996 by Robert G. Smith III, president and co-CIO, and partners.

“Bob and his executive team have built an exceptionally innovative and agile investment platform that produces exemplary outcomes for clients,” said Rob Jakacki, Kudu’s CEO in a statement. “Sage is that rare firm that balances vision with execution, as demonstrated by its host of cutting-edge investment solutions, impressive client roster, and history of being ahead of the curve on critical issues like responsible investing.”

Dwyer Murphy Calvert LLP was legal counsel and PL Advisors was financial advisor to Sage. Seward & Kissel LLP served as legal advisor to Kudu.

As of November 30, 2023, Sage manages and advises on approximately $23.6 billion in client assets.

Kudu was founded in 2015 and is partnered with White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd, MassMutual and Martello Re.