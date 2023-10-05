L Catterton-backed Birkenstock to IPO next week; General Atlantic and Carmignac make secondaries play

Good morning, Hubsters.

I’ve got IPOs on my mind today, with a look at L Catterton-backed Birkenstock’s expected debut next week.

We all know secondaries are hot, and today, General Atlantic and Carmignac announced they’ve teamed up to buy a company focused on the investment strategy.

Co-investments are also on the rise, and Cambridge Associates shares insights on that trend.

Barbie style

After a nearly two-year drought, companies are starting to go back into the IPO water.

L Catterton, which took beauty and wellness company Oddity public on the Nasdaq in July, expects to dip its toes back in next week, when it takes sandal maker Birkenstock public on the New York Stock Exchange.

In 2021, L Catterton bought the majority stake in Birkenstock in a deal that valued the company at about $4.35 billion. The IPO could value the German company at $9.2 billion.



PE Hub readers likely recall that L Catterton was formed in 2016, when Catterton, a consumer-focused private equity firm, luxury goods specialist LVMH, and Groupe Arnault (the family holding company of LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault) teamed up.

Alexandre Arnault, the 31-year-old son of Bernard Arnault, will sit on Birkenstock’s board of directors, Birkenstock said earlier this week.

Interest in the public debut is high, with Financière Agache, the Arnault family office, and a group including the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund, indicating plans to buy significant stakes.

Neustadt, Germany-based Birkenstock was founded way back in 1774 by Johann Adam Birkenstock, but it’s still on trend today. Not only did the company get a boost from the relaxed work-from-home style of covid lockdowns, but it also made a cameo this summer when Margot Robbie’s Barbie character wore a pair of pink Birkenstock sandals in the blockbuster movie.

Birkenston’s debut will follow British chip designer Arm, grocery delivery service Instacart and marketing automation firm Klaviyo, all of which went public in the US in September.

Meanwhile, in Europe, German manufacturer Renk Group, which is majority owned by private equity firm Triton, postponed its planned IPO, as PE Hub Europe’s Craig McGlashan reported. Shares were expected to begin trading today.

Craig asked Triton for comment, and a spokesperson pointed to a statement from Renk that said “in the past days, the market environment has clouded noticeably.”

Sizzling secondaries

Capitalizing on the surge in secondaries, New York-based General Atlantic and Paris-headquartered Carmignac have made minority investments in Clipway, a newly launched global secondaries firm headquartered in London with an office in New York.

Clipway focuses on investing in the LP-led secondaries market, with a focus on diversified LP portfolios buyout and growth managers, principally in North America and Western Europe, reports PE Hub Europe’s Nina Lindholm.

Clipway’s proprietary Tech-Enabled Secondaries System (TESS) uses a variety of machine learning models and data analytics. TESS automates portfolio data extraction and analysis, allowing the investment team to optimize pricing and monitoring of LP portfolios that comprise hundreds of underlying assets, according to a press release.

“The secondaries industry has historically been slow to innovate,” said Vincent Gombault, managing partner and founding member of Clipway. “Clipway was purpose-built to leverage technology, which enables us to apply the full potential of data analytics and machine learning techniques to secondaries investing, without needing to overhaul complex legacy systems.”

Teaming up

Co-investments between LPs and GPs have grown in recent years. In 2022, private equity co-investment activity totaled about $50 billion, according to Cambridge Associates. The Boston investment, advisory and research firm recently published a white paper called Six Things to Know About Co-investments, written by Scott Martin, Nick Warmingham and Jacquelyn Klehm.

For GPs, there are three primary reasons to offer co-investments, according to the white paper. “First, using LP co-investment capital enables GPs to better manage concentration risk and control the pace of deployment of their fund. Second, LP co-investment may also allow a GP to acquire larger assets. This is particularly helpful to GPs that employ a buy-and-build strategy. In these situations, a portion of a co-investor’s commitment is drawn at the outset to acquire the ‘platform,’ and the remainder is reserved for future add-on opportunities. Finally, LPs are asking for co-investment and GPs want to keep them happy or risk losing a future LP fund commitment.”

For LPs, the primary benefits are lower fees, more involvement in portfolio management and better understanding of the GP’s sourcing and due diligence process.

PE Hub’s Michael Schoeck spoke with Martin, who serves as managing director, to learn more.

Why are co-investments on the rise?

Co-investments can be episodic. The last time they were used was pre-great financial crisis. People have now started to lean into them in both thoughtful and programmatic ways. In terms of how GPs are using them, they’re using them because of the slowdown in M&A activity. It’s more costly to do deals and it’s beneficial to the LP with co-investing more likely to re-up between fund managers. You have LPs that want co-investments and, with the market being more saturated with debt fueling transactions, it’s more expensive overall. Secondly, co-investments facilitate buy and build strategy deals. A GP will go to the LP and say, “we need more capital now, and some reserved for later.” We’re seeing continued momentum in this regard. Which sectors are seeing a lot of co-investments?

We are seeing strong deal activity in software, all types, because of high cashflow and lots of recurring capital returns. We’re seeing it in infrastructure as well, like road maintenance, wastewater treatment transactions. We’ve seen financial services transactions, like insurance. And there have also been co-investments in education, training nurses in key areas, as well as advertising and marketing services – not just a technology looking for clicks, but looking for buying decisions, something that directs people online to a mutual fund or credit card, for instance, that has tangible ROIs. What about deal size?

We’re seeing activity take place within growth equity and middle market co-investments from $100 million to about $1 billion. PE investors with large investment portfolios (greater than $1 billion of net asset value) will likely have a sufficient number of GP relationships that are more likely to have significant LPs in funds such that GPs will oblige when they start asking to see co-investments. For smaller investors with portfolios below $200 million of NAV, sourcing sufficient co-investment dealflow can be more difficult. For co-investments, Cambridge recommends setting a target range for tactical flexibility since transaction are opportunistic in nature.

On that note, I’ll sign off. Feel free to email me at mk.flynn@pei.group. I’d love to hear from you.

Obey Martin Manayiti will bring you Friday’s newsletter.

