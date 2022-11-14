L Catterton-backed Saje Natural Wellness appoints De Laere as CEO

Founded in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saje Natural Wellness is a retailer of essential oils and skin care products.

Most recently, De Laere was global brand president at Aveda at The Estée Lauder Companies Inc

Prior to Estée Lauder, De Laere worked at L’Oréal where her positions included senior vice president and general manager Asia Pacific of the professional products division

Saje Natural Wellness was founded in 1992

Saje Natural Wellness, which is backed by L Catterton, has named Barbara De Laere as CEO. Her appointment is effective immediately.

Founded in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saje Natural Wellness is a retailer of essential oils and skin care products.

Most recently, De Laere was global brand president at Aveda at The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Prior to Estée Lauder, De Laere worked at L’Oréal where her positions included senior vice president and general manager Asia Pacific of the professional products division.

“The world is experiencing a fast-rising interest for nature-fueled, holistic wellness and healing plant remedies – a topic I am personally very passionate about,” said De Laere in a statement. “The Saje team provides education, community and help with creating easy, healthy habits for every lifestyle. That is why I am extremely excited to join Saje; a brand so uniquely and powerfully positioned to bring the healing power of plants to all people.”

Since Saje Natural Wellness was founded in 1992, the brand has expanded across Canada and the U.S.

L Catterton has more than $33 billion of equity capital across its fund strategies and 17 offices around the world. Since 1989, the firm has made approximately 250 investments in consumer businesses.