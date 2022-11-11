L Catterton backs Brazilian aftermarket tire retailer CantuStore

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022.

L Catterton has agreed to make a significant investment in CantuStore, a Brazilian omnichannel aftermarket tire retailer and distributor. No financial terms were disclosed.

CantuStore was founded in 2006 by Beto Cantu, who serves as CEO.

“With its distinctive brand positioning, impressive portfolio, long-standing supplier relationships, and pioneering omnichannel capabilities, CantuStore represents a unique opportunity to invest in the undisputed leader in the attractive and resilient tire aftermarket category in Brazil,” said Julio Babecki, a managing partner in the Latin America fund of L Catterton, in a statement. “We see numerous organic and inorganic value-creation levers for CantuStore and look forward to supporting the company’s efforts to unlock its full potential.”

