L Squared Capital unveils BTX Precision

BTX was formed via the combination of three acquisitions: ERA Industries, Gen-El-Mec and i3DMFG.

The leadership teams at each acquired entity within BTX will remain in place

L Squared was advised by Harris Williams LLC on the acquisition of ERA Industries

Based in Newport Beach, California, L Squared Capital Partners has over $2 billion of equity commitments under management

L Squared Capital Partners has formed BTX Precision, a family of precision manufacturing companies. No financial terms were disclosed.

BTX was formed via the combination of three acquisitions: ERA Industries, Gen-El-Mec and i3DMFG.

Headquartered in Illinois, ERA Industries is a provider of machined components and assemblies for the aerospace, defense, and medical sectors. Gen-El-Mec, located in Connecticut, specializes in complex milling and turning primarily for the semiconductor sector. And, Oregon-based i3DMFG specializes in metal additive manufacturing.

The leadership teams at each acquired entity within BTX have remained in place as both executives and ongoing owners of BTX in partnership with L Squared.

“We’re excited to continue to build the BTX Precision platform via an aggressive acquisition campaign,” said Randall Hunt, a partner at L Squared in a statement. “The assets we’ve acquired to date are great businesses in their respective domains with deep customer relationships built over decades via an unwavering commitment to quality and service. Our capital base and execution of our M&A strategy will enable BTX to continue to assemble a growing portfolio of complementary capabilities and enhance the value proposition to all customers across the BTX portfolio.”

L Squared was advised by Harris Williams LLC on the acquisition of ERA Industries. Vedder Price has served as legal counsel to L Squared in the formation of BTX Precision, including all acquisition activity to date.

Based in Newport Beach, California, L Squared Capital Partners has over $2 billion of equity commitments under management.