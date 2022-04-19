Laffrey joins O2 as associate

O2 Investment Partners has named William Laffrey as an associate. Previously, he was an associate at Water Street Healthcare Partners.

O2 Investment Partners (www.o2investment.com) announced today that it has appointed William Laffrey as the firm’s newest Associate. Luke Plumpton, Managing Partner, announced the addition saying, “We are pleased to welcome Will onto the O2 team. He joins us at a time of strong growth and will be a valuable addition as we continue to augment our portfolio of market-leading businesses.”

William will be responsible for evaluating new transactions, due diligence, underwriting, and working with O2’s portfolio companies.

William joins O2 from Water Street Healthcare Partners in Chicago, where he was an Associate evaluating various business combinations in the healthcare industry. Previously, William was an Analyst in the Investment Banking division at Citigroup, concentrating on Industrial M&A advisory. William graduated from the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration with a concentration in Finance and Accounting.

About O2 Investment Partners

O2 Investment Partners is a Midwest-based private equity firm that seeks to acquire majority interests in lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select niche industrial companies. The Firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to the creation of shareholder value. Additional information is available at www.o2investment.com.