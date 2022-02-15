Latham & Watkins adds PE lawyer to team

Law firm Latham & Watkins LLP has named Stephanie Teicher as a partner for its banking and private equity finance practices. She is based in New York.

PRESS RELEASE

February 15, 2022, New York… Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Stephanie Teicher has joined the firm’s New York office as a partner in the Banking and Private Equity Finance Practices, and as a member of the Finance Department. Teicher represents private equity firms, portfolio companies, corporate borrowers, strategic investors, banks, and other financial institutions in connection with acquisition financings, leveraged buyouts, bridge loans, private placements, and other complex and traditional financings.

“We are thrilled to welcome Stephanie to the team in New York and to our global Private Equity Finance Practice,” said Marc Jaffe, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in New York. “As the market for sophisticated transactional work continues to grow and M&A activity among our private equity clients remains robust, our top priority is to stay ahead of our clients’ needs. Stephanie brings the deep experience and skillset that complement our transactional platform and will prove integral to the continued expansion of the firm’s Private Equity Finance Practice.”

Teicher’s practice extends across all industries, and she has particular experience in the telecommunications, media, and technology sectors.

Manu Gayatrinath, Global Chair of Latham’s Private Equity Finance Practice added: “Stephanie is a nationally recognized banking and private equity finance practitioner with a wealth of experience advising on the full range of highly-complex financing transactions, both domestic and cross-border. Her arrival underscores our ambition to serve as both a one-stop financing shop and as strategic advisors to our private equity clients throughout their entire lifecycle.”

“Latham is the market-leading firm for private equity finance, with a global transactional platform and holistic approach to client service that will benefit my clients tremendously,” said Teicher. “The firm’s extraordinary culture and commitment to growing in line with clients’ needs drew me to Latham, and I look forward to contributing to the ongoing expansion of the Private Equity Finance Practice.”

Teicher received her JD from the Georgetown University Law Center and her BA from the University of Pennsylvania. She joins Latham from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP in New York.

About Latham & Watkins (lw.com)

Latham & Watkins delivers innovative solutions to complex legal and business challenges around the world. From a global platform, our lawyers advise clients on market-shaping transactions, high-stakes litigation and trials, and sophisticated regulatory matters. Latham is one of the world’s largest providers of pro bono services, steadfastly supports initiatives designed to advance diversity within the firm and the legal profession, and is committed to exploring and promoting environmental sustainability.