Latham & Watkins hires Kelley as a partner for its investment funds practice

Law firm Latham & Watkins has named John Kelley as a partner in its investment funds practice. Kelley will also serve as a member of the corporate department.

Previously, he worked at Kirkland & Ellis.

Kelley represents investment managers in all aspects of their business and operations. He also represents sponsors on fund formations across a wide range of sectors, geographies, and strategies. And he advises institutional investors in the review and negotiation of portfolio investments and financings, including investments in credit, private equity, energy, natural resources, real estate, venture capital, and hedge funds.

“We are delighted to welcome John to Latham and our New York office. His broad funds experience, particularly his focus on secondary transactions and work with private credit fund sponsors, enhances our ability to meet the demand for our market-leading funds and private equity work and stay ahead of our clients’ needs,” said Marc Jaffe, managing partner of Latham’s New York office, in a statement.

Kelley is the third partner to join Latham’s investment funds practice in recent months. The firm announced in June the arrival of Jamie Lynn Walter to the Washington, D.C. office and in May the arrival of David Sherman in New York.

Kelley received his JD from the Suffolk University School of Law, and a BA from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.