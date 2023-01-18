Law firm Katten recruits Davidson as partner for M&A/PE practice

Prior to joining Katten, Davidson was a partner at McDermott Will & Emery where he began his legal career.

Law firm Katten has hired Harold Davidson as a partner for its M&A/private equity practice in New York.

“We are delighted to have Harold join Katten’s leading middle-market practice. His experience in strategically advising clients on challenging, high-value deals enhances our capabilities and reputation of being at the forefront of sophisticated transactions,” said Kimberly T. Smith, global chair of Katten’s corporate department, in a statement.

Davidson’s global practice focuses on a wide range of matters involving private and public mergers and acquisitions, principal and private equity investments, special-purpose acquisition companies, startups, securities offerings, joint ventures, restructurings and structured finance arrangements. Davidson represents clients doing business in the UK, France, Germany, India, Colombia, Luxembourg and the Cayman Islands.

