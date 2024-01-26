LBC Credit Partners promotes Homyar Choksi to deputy chief investment officer

Choksi will continue to serve on the firm’s investment committee and lead the originations team while assuming additional investment responsibilities

LBC Credit Partners has promoted Homyar Choksi to deputy chief investment officer.

He is based in LBC’s Rador, Pennsylvania headquarters.

Choksi will continue to serve on the firm’s investment committee and lead the originations team while assuming additional investment responsibilities.

“Homyar is an incredibly experienced, thoughtful, and creative investment professional who has deep relationships within the private equity and direct lending communities,” said John Brignola, a senior managing partner of LBC in a statement. “His well-deserved promotion speaks to his contributions to LBC’s platform and growth as well as our commitment to developing and elevating talent from within the firm.”

Prior to joining LBC in 2007, he served as a managing director at GE Capital Corporate Lending, where he led the Financial Intermediaries Group in New York. Choksi started his career in 1991 with GE Capital Corporate Audit Group.

LBC is a provider of financing solutions to middle market companies and a division of CIFC Asset Management.

In December 2021, CIFC acquired LBC Credit Partners. With the acquisition, CIFC currently manages over $41 billion in assets as of December 31, 2023.