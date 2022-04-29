LCM-backed Xpress Wellness buys Integrity Urgent Care

Xpress Wellness, which is backed by Latticework Capital Management, has acquired Integrity Urgent Care, an operator of urgent care clinics in rural Central Texas.

Xpress Wellness, which is backed by Latticework Capital Management, has acquired Integrity Urgent Care, an operator of urgent care clinics in rural Central Texas. No financial terms were disclosed.

DALLAS, April 28, 2022 | Latticework Capital Management (“LCM”), a Dallas-based growth oriented private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry, announced today that its rural health and urgent care platform, Xpress Wellness (“Xpress”) has partnered with Integrity Urgent Care (“Integrity”) to expand its geographic footprint and provide additional resources to patients and families in rural communities.

Founded in 2017 by Dr. Eddy Dark, Integrity currently operates 10 urgent care clinics in rural Central Texas. The addition of Integrity to Xpress’ platform expands its geographic presence to 43 clinics across three states and adds significant clinical and operational leadership to assist with Xpress’ continued growth.

“We are excited to add Integrity’s clinics and leadership team to the Xpress platform,” said Grant Asay, CEO of Xpress. “Integrity’s mission to provide high quality healthcare to individuals in rural communities aligns perfectly with Xpress’ values and we look forward to working with Dr. Dark and the rest of the Integrity team.”

“Our partnership with Xpress provides additional resources to help us better serve patients in our communities,” said Dr. Dark, Integrity Founder and CEO. “We look forward to working with the Xpress team to continue serving our existing communities while expanding access to care in rural Texas via future clinic openings.”

“We are excited to complete our second add-on acquisition for the Xpress platform,” said Kyle Bradford, LCM Managing Partner “Throughout its history, Xpress has provided exceptional care to patients in its more than 30 communities throughout Oklahoma and Kansas. We are thrilled to be in Texas and look forward to continuing to support the combined company as it expands its locations and services throughout all three states.”

LCM partnered with Xpress in July of 2018 and is actively seeking additional acquisition opportunities. For more information, please reach out to Grant Asay(g.asay@xpwell.com).

About Xpress Wellness

Xpress Wellness Urgent Care is an Oklahoma-based company that provides treatment of non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries for children and adults. Focused on rural communities, Xpress also offers occupational medicine, sports medicine, computerized radiology services, lab services, diagnostic testing, primary care, behavioral health and EKG services on site. For more information visit www.xpresswellnessurgentcare.com.

About LCM

Headquartered in Dallas, Latticework Capital Management is a growth oriented private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. LCM leverages its over 85 combined years of healthcare and investing experience, as well as its network of industry executives, to help companies grow and realize their full long-term value. For more information, please visit www.latticeworkcapital.com.