LCP taps Stanley as director

PRESS RELEASE

Nashville, Tenn., April 22, 2022 – Lead Capital Partners (“LCP”), a Nashville-based private equity firm focused on lower middle market buyouts of healthcare companies, is pleased to announce that Lamar Stanley has joined the LCP team as a Director. Mr. Stanley will lead business development and deal origination.

“We are thrilled to welcome this high-quality addition to the Lead Capital team. Lamar will be instrumental in supporting LCP’s continued growth and development,” said Pryor Smartt, co-founder and managing partner at Lead Capital Partners.

“It is an honor to join Lead Capital Partners,” said Mr. Stanley. “I look forward to expanding LCP’s partnerships to create value for our investors.”

Prior to joining LCP, Mr. Stanley was a Director at Gen Cap America, a lower middle market private equity firm based in Nashville. Prior to Gen Cap America, Mr. Stanley was with Diversified Trust Company, a Nashville-based wealth management firm where Mr. Stanley worked in the private equity strategy group. Prior to Diversified Trust Company, Mr. Stanley served as an Intelligence Officer in the United States Navy. He holds a B.A. degree from The University of the South, in Sewanee, TN and an M.B.A degree from The University of Chicago.

About Lead Capital Partners

Lead Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on healthcare companies in the lower middle market. LCP acquires majority ownership positions in founder-owned businesses and provides its portfolio companies with a unique combination of capital resources, operating expertise, and a long-term investment horizon. For more information, please visit www.leadcp.com.