Le Roy joins Star Mountain as managing director

Star Mountain Capital has appointed Jack Le Roy as managing director.

“Jack brings a diverse and complementary set of skills, experiences and relationships from his 20 years of private credit investment experience completing over 100 investments representing over $5 billion of invested capital from other high quality investment firms including Thoma Bravo, Summit Partners and Guggenheim,” said Brett Hickey, founder and CEO of Star Mountain Capital, in a statement. “Adding a 15th full-time Managing Director and one with particular experience in the software & technology sectors, as well as strong west-coast relationships further extends our differentiated, value-add capabilities for business owners and our investors.”

Le Roy is a former founder and head of Thoma Bravo’s private credit investment business. At Thoma Bravo Credit, Le Roy served on the investment committee completing and overseeing approximately 50 transactions representing ~$3 billion of invested capital, primarily in software, technology, applications, infrastructure and cyber security businesses.

Previously, Le Roy worked at Summit Partners as a founding member of the Summit Partners Credit Advisors business focused on private credit and minority equity investments to middle and lower-middle-market businesses.

Le Roy began his career at Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm with ~$325 billion in AUM. At Guggenheim, Le Roy was part of the leveraged credit investing group where he led a team focused on consumer, technology and media industries.

He is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin.

Star Mountain has over $3 billion in assets under management, as of July 31, 2022. Star Mountain invests in the North American lower middle-market.