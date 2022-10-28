Lee Equity acquires substance use treatment provider Bradford Health

The seller was Centre Partners, which will maintain an equity stake.

Lee Equity Partners has acquired Birmingham, Alabama-based Bradford Health Services, a substance use disorder treatment provider in the Southeast. The seller was Centre Partners, which will maintain an equity stake. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“We are excited to partner with Mike Rickman and his talented team at Bradford Health to provide much needed SUD care to communities throughout the Southeast” said Lee Equity Principal Christian Chauvet, in a statement.

Fifth Third and Comvest provided financing for the transaction. McDermott Will & Emery acted as legal counsel to Lee Equity. Harris Williams and Coker Capital served as advisors and Dechert LLP and Burr Forman LLP acted as legal counsel to Bradford Health.

Lee Equity targets equity investments of $50 million to $150 million in middle-market control buyouts and growth capital financings in companies with enterprise values of $100 million to $500 million that are located primarily in the U.S.

Founded in 1986, Centre Partners is focused on the consumer and healthcare sectors.