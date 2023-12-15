Lee Equity-backed Cardiovascular Logistics taps Leonard as chief compliance officer

Before Cardiovascular Logistics, Leonard was the director of hospital operations at the Cardiovascular Institute of the South

Cardiovascular Logistics, which is backed by Lee Equity Partners, has named Shannon Leonard as chief compliance officer.

Headquartered in Houma, Louisiana, Cardiovascular Logistics is a cardiovascular platform.

“As Cardiovascular Logistics expands, it is critically important to have a strong foundation in compliance,” said David Konur, CEO of Cardiovascular Logistics in a statement. “Shannon’s extensive understanding of the laws, rules, and regulations that govern healthcare is invaluable. His expertise will ensure that the practices of Cardiovascular Logistics adopt a culture of compliance as we fulfill our mission of providing our patients with the highest quality of cardiovascular care available.”

Before Cardiovascular Logistics, Leonard was the director of hospital operations at the Cardiovascular Institute of the South. Previously at CIS, he served as director of quality and hospital relations. From 2007 to 2010, Leonard was the administrative supervisor for the Orlando Regional Healthcare System, Dr. P. Phillips Hospital.

