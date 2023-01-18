Leeds Equity-backed 95 Percent Group acquires literacy solutions provider Hill Reading Achievement Program

Polsinelli served as legal counsel to Leeds Equity Partners while Schell Bray served as legal counsel to Hill Learning Center

95 Percent Group is an education company focused on helping educators identify and address the needs of all readers

Leeds Equity targets knowledge industries

Leeds Equity Partners portfolio company 95 Percent Group has acquired Hill Reading Achievement Program, a Durham, North Carolina-based provider of literacy intervention solutions for students with reading struggles. The seller was Hill Learning Center.

No financial terms were disclosed.

On the acquisition, Scott VanHoy, a partner of Leeds Equity Partners, said in a statement, “We are excited about the acquisition of HillRAP given its track record of increasing student literacy levels. HillRAP’s Tier 3 intervention instruction, with evidence-based methodologies and digital innovation, supports learners with the greatest needs. This is particularly important as reading is necessary for students to succeed in all school subjects and is critical for success later in life.”

Founded in 2005, 95 Percent Group is an education company focused on helping educators identify and address the needs of all readers.

Based in New York, Leeds Equity targets knowledge industries. The firm was founded in 1993 and currently manages over $4 billion of capital across a broad spectrum of companies.