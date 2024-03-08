Leeds Equity Partners appoints Bernstein as VP

Most recently, Bernstein was a vice president at The Carlyle Group.

Leeds Equity Partners has named Emily Hyman Bernstein as a vice president on its investment team.

Most recently, Bernstein was a vice president at The Carlyle Group. Prior to Carlyle, Bernstein was an associate at Centerview Capital. She began her career at Morgan Stanley.

“We could not be more excited to welcome Emily to our investment team and look forward to the significant contributions she will make to the firm,” said Jacques Galante, a partner of Leeds Equity in a statement.

Based in New York, Leeds Equity invests in the knowledge industries. Founded in 1993, Leeds Equity currently manages approximately $5 billion of capital.