Leeds Equity promotes Malone and Neverson to managing director

Malone joined Leeds Equity in 2010 while Neverson came on board in 2011.

Prior to joining Leeds Equity, Malone worked at Harris Williams while Neverson worked at ICV Partners and Lehman Brothers

Based in New York, Leeds Equity invests in the knowledge industries

The private equity firm currently manages over $4 billion of capital across a broad spectrum of companies

Leeds Equity Partners has promoted Kevin Malone and David Neverson to managing director.

“Our firm’s culture is built on the mutual commitment of our people to the firm, and the firm to our people,” said Jacques Galante, a partner of Leeds Equity in a statement. “We have an investment team with significant tenure — many of us have worked together at Leeds Equity for multiple decades — and the promotions of David and Kevin to managing director reflect the important contributions they have made to the success of the firm over this period of time.”

Malone joined Leeds Equity in 2010. Prior to joining Leeds Equity, Malone worked at Harris Williams & Co.

Neverson joined Leeds Equity in 2011. Prior to Leeds Equity, Neverson worked at ICV Partners and Lehman Brothers.

Based in New York, Leeds Equity invests in the knowledge industries. The firm was founded in 1993 and currently manages over $4 billion of capital across a broad spectrum of companies.