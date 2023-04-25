Legal services provider Capitol Services snags funding from Clearview

The founders will continue to maintain a minority stake in the business and remain in advisory roles

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, Clearview invests in the lower middle market

Clearview Capital invested in Capitol Services, an Austin, Texas-based provider of outsourced legal and compliance services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Capitol Services was founded in 1978 by John Robinson and Cheryl Roberts. They will continue to maintain a minority stake in the business and remain in advisory roles.

“We are extremely excited to be partnering with Kevin, Jody and the rest of the Capitol Services management team to embark on the next stage of the company’s evolution,” said Bill Case, managing partner of Clearview Capital, in a statement. “Capitol has established itself as a leader in its industry by creating a reputation for exceptional service and by building a talented team and strong culture. The company has many compelling growth opportunities which we intend to pursue by investing in additional talent, service line extensions, technology and complementary acquisitions to further differentiate the Company from its competition.”

