Levine Leichtman Capital Partners picks Kaufman as head of Europe

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners has named Josh Kaufman as head of Europe. Kaufman moves from being a senior managing director of the investment management team. Kaufman will succeed John O’Neill, who has become a senior adviser.

Kaufmann rejoined LLCP in 2020, having been with the firm in a similar capacity from 2011 to 2016. He will join LLCP’s investment committee and will be responsible for managing the European investment team as well as overseeing origination of new investment opportunities, investment due diligence and portfolio management.

LLCP is investing from its second dedicated European Fund (Europe II). The fund closed in 2020 with $485 million in capital commitments. Its most recent European acquisition was Global Loan Agency Services. LLCP has expanded its European business with expansion across offices in London, Stockholm, Frankfurt and The Hague. Global Loan Agency Services (GLAS) is a provider of administrative, agency and trustee services developed for the credit markets. The acquisition was completed in May.

“We are delighted that Josh has assumed leadership of our European operations,” said a joint statement from Matthew Frankel and Michael Weinberg, managing partners of LLCP. “During his tenure with LLCP, Josh has played an integral role in expanding our business and executing many of our successful investments in the region.”