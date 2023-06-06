LFM Capital-backed Accelevation buys data center equipment integrator Instor

Based in Springboro, Ohio, Accelevation is a group of manufacturing companies serving the data center, electric vehicle, and robotic markets.

Accelevation, a portfolio company of LFM Capital, has acquired Fremont, California-based Instor Solutions Inc, a data center equipment integrator. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Springboro, Ohio, Accelevation is a group of manufacturing companies serving the data center, electric vehicle, and robotic markets.

Accelevation has been backed by LFM Capital since August 2022.

On the deal, LFM Executive Managing Director Steve Cook said in a statement, “LFM is excited about the combination of these two impressive and synergistic businesses. Acquisitions are an important component to our value creation plan, and we are pleased to incorporate Instor – along with the recent acquisition of Workplace Modular – into the Accelevation growth story.”

Baird Business Owner Solutions acted as financial advisor to Instor.

Based in Nashville, LFM Capital invests in U.S.-based lower middle market manufacturing and industrial services companies.