LFM Capital-backed Heartland buys steel company SteelPro

Heartland Steel Holdings LLC, which is backed by LFM Capital, has acquired Houston, Mississippi-based SteelPro, a provider of structural steel solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

Heartland is a maker of material handling solutions used in manufacturing, distribution and warehouse facilities.

Heartland has been a portfolio company of LFM Capital since December 2016.

On the deal, Heartland CEO Brian Kaminski said in a statement, “We are excited about the capabilities and growth prospects that SteelPro brings to our combined business, particularly within our offering of engineered products. Jeremy and the SteelPro team have proven to be a valuable partner to their customers, and we intend to continue building upon that expertise.”

Based in Nashville, LFM Capital targets lower middle market manufacturing and industrial services companies with at least $3 million of EBITDA and enterprise values ranging from $15 million to $125 million.