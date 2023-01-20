LFM Capital-backed ShopSabre buys CNC plasma firm Langmuir Systems

Lakeville, Minnesota-based ShopSabre is a designer and manufacturer of CNC routers and plasma tables.

ShopSabre, which is backed by LFM Capital, has acquired Conroe, Texas-based Langmuir Systems, a provider of CNC plasma, CNC milling, and welding technology serving the hobbyist and prosumer metalworking markets. No financial terms were disclosed.

Lakeville, Minnesota-based ShopSabre is a leading designer and manufacturer of CNC routers and plasma tables. ShopSabre has been a portfolio company of LFM Capital since 2019.

On the deal, LFM Managing Director Dan Shockley said in a statement, “ShopSabre and Langmuir were both founded with the mission of making CNC technology more accessible. While the companies will continue to operate independently, we are thrilled to partner with them both to accelerate this mission through cooperation, collaboration, and continued investment. LFM looks forward to working with the ShopSabre and Langmuir leadership teams to fuel growth opportunities going forward.”

Deloitte Corporate Finance served as financial advisor to Langmuir on the transaction.

Based in Nashville, LFM Capital targets U.S.-based lower middle market manufacturing and industrial services companies with at least $3 million of EBITDA and enterprise values ranging from $15 million to $125 million.