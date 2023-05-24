LFM Capital-backed SureKap buys manufacturer Volumetric Technologies

Volumetric was founded in 1994

SureKap, a portfolio company of LFM Capital, has acquired Red Wing, Minnesota-based Volumetric Technologies, a maker of custom liquid filling equipment. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Winder, Georgia, SureKap is a manufacturer of packaging machinery used in a variety of industries, including food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and cosmetics.

Volumetric was founded in 1994. The company’s products include piston fillers, cup machines, piston filling lines, transfer pumps, dispensing nozzles, and spare parts.

On the deal, LFM Managing Director Conner Harris said in a statement, “We are excited about this important partnership, which should drive increased scale, provide our customers with a more extensive packaging solution and broaden SureKap’s sales and marketing capabilities. We look forward to supporting the company and our customers in this next phase of expansion in the packaging machinery space.”

Based in Nashville, LFM Capital invests in the lower middle market. The private equity firm targets manufacturing and industrial services companies with at least $3 million of EBITDA and enterprise values ranging from $15 million to $125 million.