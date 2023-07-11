LFM Capital unveils new platform Weller Metalworks with Muthig acquisition

Muthing was founded in 1965 by Ray and Judy Muthig

LFM Capital has launched Weller Metalworks with the acquisition of Muthig Industries, a Wisconsin-based provider of custom metal fabrication, precision machining, and metal stamping services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Weller Metalworks is a metal fabrication and precision machining platform.

Muthing was founded in 1965 by Ray and Judy Muthig.

Brian Yoder, who joined LFM as an operating executive in late 2022, will now serve as president and CEO of the platform. Yoder has extensive manufacturing and leadership experience at companies including GE Aerospace and Caterpillar, where he held executive positions in human resources, operations, purchasing, and strategy.

On the deal, LFM Managing Director Dan Shockley said in a statement, “The addition of Muthig to Weller Metalworks is a key milestone for LFM. As we grow the Platform under Brian’s leadership across geographies, capabilities, and industries, Weller will be able to support customers seeking a high-performing, diversified business with expanded capabilities.”

Based in Nashville, LFM Capital targets U.S.-based lower middle market manufacturing and industrial services companies.