LG Capital is the family office of former Blackstone Senior Managing Director Lawrence Guffey.

Guffey founded his family office in 2014

4×4 Capital invests in the consumer, services and industrials sectors

4×4 Capital was founded in 2018

LG Capital Investors has acquired a stake in New York City-based private equity firm 4×4 Capital. No financial terms were disclosed.

LG Capital is the family office of Lawrence Guffey. Before founding his family office in 2014, Guffey was a senior managing director at Blackstone.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Guffey and his family office as an investor in our management company,” said Alex Medicis, co-founder of 4×4 Capital, in a statement. “His impressive private equity experience and investment track record will undoubtedly contribute to elevating 4×4 Capital and our portfolio companies to new heights.”

Guffey was first introduced to the team and invested in 4×4 Fund I in 2021, which acquired 1440 Foods, a sports and performance nutrition platform formerly owned by KKR and Carlyle.

4×4 Capital invests in the consumer, services and industrials sectors. The firm was founded in 2018.